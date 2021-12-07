Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Verso posted earnings of ($1.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Verso by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Verso in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verso in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRS stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

