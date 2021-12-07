Zacks: Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.90. Camping World reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

CWH opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.