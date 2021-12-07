Zacks: Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $257.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.00 million and the lowest is $254.20 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $237.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MWA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of MWA opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

