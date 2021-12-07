Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.76 Million

Brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report sales of $179.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.40 million to $214.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $37.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 381.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $519.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.70 million to $581.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $855.57 million, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $979.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after purchasing an additional 113,976 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.