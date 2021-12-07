Zacks: Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce sales of $522.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $543.00 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $430.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $686.10 million, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.2% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 583,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.