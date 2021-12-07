Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Post -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 127,334 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

