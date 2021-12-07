Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report $62.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the lowest is $61.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $64.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $270.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSII opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $791.15 million, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.96.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

