Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:CNM traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. 769,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $31,083,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

