Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

ELF opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 265,217 shares of company stock worth $8,627,852 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

