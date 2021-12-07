Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings per share of ($1.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 269.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after buying an additional 63,605 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 212,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.20.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

