Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce sales of $161.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.60 million and the highest is $184.80 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $557.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $646.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $649.68 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $778.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $419.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

