Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce sales of $189.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.90 million. Semtech reported sales of $164.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $739.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.76. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth about $2,932,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Semtech by 209.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Semtech by 36.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

