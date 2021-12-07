Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.42. Arconic posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

ARNC stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

