Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report $255.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.60 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $227.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $962.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $966.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTN. Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 851.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

