Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce $485.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.62 million and the highest is $493.40 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $215.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after buying an additional 85,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after buying an additional 1,101,900 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.