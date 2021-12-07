Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.19). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextNav.

A number of brokerages have commented on NN. B. Riley began coverage on NextNav in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,004. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

