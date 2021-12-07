Zacks: Brokerages Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). OraSure Technologies reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,177 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 55,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of -0.34. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

