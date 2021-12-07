Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.