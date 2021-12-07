Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.