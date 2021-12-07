Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.97 Million

Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce sales of $197.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.47 million and the highest is $201.10 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $168.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $690.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $812.04 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,942 shares of company stock worth $18,952,755 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 451.76 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.12.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

