Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.04. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE TNL opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.83. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after acquiring an additional 361,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 196,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166,919 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

