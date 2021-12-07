Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce sales of $110.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.70 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $105.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $460.74 million, with estimates ranging from $454.30 million to $465.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $816,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.