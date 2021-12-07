Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce sales of $110.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.70 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $105.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $460.74 million, with estimates ranging from $454.30 million to $465.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $816,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

