Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Shares Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ZAD)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

