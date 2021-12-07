Zano Price Hits $2.49 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Zano has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00004906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $27.22 million and $242,045.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,520.35 or 0.99571526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00048142 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00270409 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.11 or 0.00437766 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00186878 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,965,258 coins and its circulating supply is 10,935,758 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.