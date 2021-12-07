ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 14.9% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $87,289.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00344845 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00146505 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00092575 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002918 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

