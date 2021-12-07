Zealium (NZL) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. Zealium has a market cap of $20,760.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004452 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00074514 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.00610190 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

