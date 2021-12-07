Zebi Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,890.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $772,303.39 and $5,890.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00060039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.16 or 0.08423066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,103.55 or 1.00803937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00077318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,103,108,217 coins and its circulating supply is 844,941,415 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

