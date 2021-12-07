Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Stephen Edgar Williams Sells 910 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Edgar Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $21.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $605.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,471. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $363.00 and a 52 week high of $614.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

