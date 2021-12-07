Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Hits $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.05 or 0.00344994 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00146437 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00091638 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000136 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

