Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Reaches $483.17 on Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $483.17 or 0.00952233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $468,076.42 and $238.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00209259 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.