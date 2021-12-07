Zero (ZER) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,537.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Zero has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $10,537.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.13 or 0.00346519 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00146783 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00092018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002902 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,800,160 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.