Zilliqa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80.76 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $862.35 million and approximately $80.76 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.95 or 0.00319503 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009683 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001013 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $737.08 or 0.01454126 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,393,282,609 coins and its circulating supply is 12,101,815,456 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

