ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Up 16.5% This Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $59.73 million and $6,261.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00059577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.73 or 0.08418072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,817.99 or 1.00283793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002668 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.