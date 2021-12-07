ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $42,414,163.50 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 710,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $42,414,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 326,230 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $18,882,192.40.

On Monday, November 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $27,139,455.16.

On Friday, November 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $37,655,022.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $39,625,540.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $27,745,651.60.

On Friday, November 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 446,132 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $33,125,301.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $17,418,814.39.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,846. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Truist increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18,172.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

