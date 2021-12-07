Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total value of $692,800.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00.

Zscaler stock traded up $23.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.76. 4,002,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,821. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.11.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

