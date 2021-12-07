Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.56 million.Zscaler also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.110 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist upped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.11.

Zscaler stock opened at $274.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.81. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total value of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

