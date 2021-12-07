ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $631,881.34 and $53.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

