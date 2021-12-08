$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($16.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($45.70) EPS.
AHT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 2,004,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $368.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.
