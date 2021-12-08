$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($16.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($45.70) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

AHT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 2,004,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $368.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

