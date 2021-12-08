-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,770,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $617,000.

NYSE DNA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. 8,565,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,917. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.