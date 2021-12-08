$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Identiv posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

INVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $104,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,204. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 77.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at $690,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at $3,255,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVE opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $520.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

