-$0.05 EPS Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 2,482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 749,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 2,356.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 230,794 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 179,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 173,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.