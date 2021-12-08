$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mistras Group.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

NYSE:MG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 45,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $240.67 million, a P/E ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 380,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.