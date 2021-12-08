-$0.14 EPS Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChargePoint.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

NYSE CHPT opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

