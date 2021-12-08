-$0.14 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NYSE EB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 782,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,078. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.92. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at $57,508,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1,190.6% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 1,905,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $27,701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after buying an additional 822,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after buying an additional 722,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

