-$0.14 EPS Expected for Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skeena Resources.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE SKE opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skeena Resources (SKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.