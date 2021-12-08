$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Construction Partners reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

