-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Fastly reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

