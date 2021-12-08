-$0.18 EPS Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

ABUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 625,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 195,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,967. The firm has a market cap of $568.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.64. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.