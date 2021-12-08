-$0.18 EPS Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

ABUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 625,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 195,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,967. The firm has a market cap of $568.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.64. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

