-$0.18 EPS Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.25). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

CDXS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.26. 739,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,296. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.74 and a beta of 1.60. Codexis has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

