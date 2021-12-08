$0.23 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 558,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,451. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

