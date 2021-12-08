$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.20. 278,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.56. AAON has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $83.79.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AAON by 482.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 9.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AAON by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.